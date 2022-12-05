TODAY:

Quiet and cold this morning. We will see sunshine to start our day before clouds build in. Winds will be light out of the south today which will help usher in warmer air and temperatures reach close to average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy and spotty showers move through. Temperatures tonight do not drop that much as winds remain out of the south and keeps warmer air moving into the region.

TOMORROW:

We get even warmer for Tuesday and become above average with our temperatures. Scattered showers move through in rounds for the day. These showers are ahead of a slow moving cold front. It is slow moving and leads to multiple days of showers.