Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (12/6/21)

Today will be more of a dreary day with rain showers moving through. These rain showers are associated with a cold front moving in. Rain showers really push in during the late morning and stick around into the afternoon. The cold front exits around the dinner hours. Aside from the rain, we also have the wind. Winds will increase throughout the day, especially as that cold front moves through. A wind advisory is in effect until 1:00 AM due to winds potentially being sustained at 20-30 mph and gusts upwards to 50 mph.

Highs today will reach the mid 50s. This is about 15 degrees above average. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s with the chance for some lake-effect snow showers due to a westerly wind behind the cold front. These snow showers linger into tomorrow morning. Little to no accumulation is expected from these spotty lake-effect snow showers. Temperatures tomorrow only rise into the mid 30s due to a cold air mass being in place after Monday’s cold front. Drier conditions return for Tuesday with just some cloud cover sticking with us.