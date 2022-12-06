TODAY:

Spotty showers are starting our day and become more scattered throughout the day. It will not be a complete rainy day. We just see some on and off showers. As for temperatures, a southeasterly wind continues to usher in warmer air. This allows temperatures to reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers continue to be on and off for tonight. Temperatures overnight stay well above average due to plenty of warm air in place.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday will be the warmest day out of the next seven days. It will also feature more on and off rain showers. These showers from Tuesday through Wednesday are associated with a slow moving cold front. It finally moves out by Thursday and temperatures drop.