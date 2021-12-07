Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (12/7/21)

After an active weather day yesterday, things quiet down today. The winds have decreased and are about 5-10 mph this morning out of the west which is resulting in some lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers will diminish as the morning progresses. Dry conditions for the rest of the day after those snow showers diminish. Cloud cover will be building in as we head throughout the day ahead of our next weather system. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and little change is expected temperature wise today due to a cold air mass that is in place after yesterday’s cold front. Highs today reach the mid 30s. Overnight, we continue to stay dry but see the cloud cover continue to thicken. Lows tonight fall into the mid 20s. An area of low pressure moves in tomorrow bringing snow showers in the morning that transitions to light snow by the early afternoon. This light snow will break apart and be just snow showers by the late afternoon. The area of low pressure exits during the evening. General accumulation will be half an inch here across the Twin Tiers. In higher elevations, accumulations could reach an inch. Highs tomorrow reach the mid 30s.