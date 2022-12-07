TODAY:

Weather on repeat today as we deal with the same cold front today. This cold front is leading to scattered showers on and off throughout the day with overcast conditions. The good news is that the cold front exits by late day. Temperatures will be well above average today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, temperatures remain above average. Clouds hold strong tonight and stray lingering showers are possible.

TOMORROW:

We are dry for Thursday and temperatures are closer to average. This is due to a northwest wind ushering in cold air but also lake-effect clouds, so we hold onto the clouds into Thursday.