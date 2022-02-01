Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/1/22)

It is another quiet day today weather wise as we stay dry and start our day with some sunshine. Temperatures and clouds increase this afternoon. Our highs for the day will be in the mid 30s. A breezy southeasterly wind will help usher in warmer air and allow temperatures to get slightly above average today. Clouds move in late afternoon from the South. Overnight, we are mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s. The reason temperatures do not drop that much is because we continue to have a southeasterly wind. Wednesday is a cloudy day but a dry one. Temperatures reach above average on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.

Overnight Wednesday, our next winter storm starts to move in. Rain and snow showers move in Wednesday night. A Winter Storm Watch is also issued from 1:00 AM Thursday until 3:00 PM on Friday because of the potential for hazardous wintry weather associated with this system. This wintry weather will likely impact travel on Thursday and Friday. The showers overnight Wednesday transition to a wintry mix and snow on Thursday. Another changeover occurs heading into Friday with the precipitation on Friday being all snow. This storm will be very temperature dependent and that will play a role in what type of precipitation we see and how much accumulation we see of each precipitation type.