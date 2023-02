TODAY:

Clouds starting our day and lake-effect rain showers are moving through. This is due to a breezy westerly wind. Temperatures also mild today.

TONIGHT:

Winds decrease tonight and lake-effect snow showers take us into early tonight as temperatures drop. We dry out throughout the night and stay mostly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

Decreasing clouds for Saturday and sunshine returns. We are closer to average on Saturday but warm up into Sunday. Clouds return Sunday with us turning mostly cloudy.