TODAY:

Snow flurries move out later this morning, allowing high pressure to build into the region. This leads to decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs reach the low 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying mostly clear and dry tonight. Some clouds could build up later overnight as high pressure moves out. Lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A few streaks of clouds throughout the day as a coastal storm moves near the region. The storm will very likely not hit the Twin Tiers, so conditions remain dry. Highs reach the upper 40’s. Clouds dissipate overnight. Lows drop to the upper 20’s.