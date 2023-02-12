TODAY:

A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the teens and 20’s. A few bits of cloud cover move in from the south due to a coastal storm. Conditions stay dry as high pressure blocks any chance of precipitation moving into the region. Highs reach the upper 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Dry weather continues as cloud cover clears out in the middle of the night in the Twin Tiers. Lows drop to the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine by lunchtime on Monday, but cloud cover cannot be ruled out. Temperatures remain above average with highs reaching the low 50’s. Overnight, clouds build up ahead of a weak frontal system from the Great Lakes. This system brings a slight chance of snow showers up north. Staying dry otherwise. Lows in the low 30’s.