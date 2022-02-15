Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/15/22)

Today is another quiet but cold start. Temperatures are in the single digits this morning with feels like temperatures in the negatives for some locations. Highs today reach the upper 20s. An area of high pressure is keeping our weather quiet today. We see some sunshine but a stray lake-effect snow shower is possible but most of us will stay dry. Overnight, clouds increase and temperatures drop into the low teens. Clouds continue to build in Wednesday but we stay dry. Temperatures really start to increase Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

Active weather returns Thursday with a cold front moving through. This cold front brings rain to the area as we head throughout the day on Thursday. The heaviest of rain falls Thursday night. Rainfall totals will be upwards of an inch. The combination of snow melt and rainfall will pose the threat for some localized flooding. As that cold front moves through, temperatures drop into Friday and results in a transition from rain to snow showers.