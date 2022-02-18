Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/18/22)

Multiple weather alerts remain in effect this morning. Yesterday, we had heavy rain and above average temperatures which remained into last night. This resulted in snowmelt and runoff. As rivers have risen, the ice on the rivers has broken apart which sets the stage for potential ice jams. A Flood Watch remains in place due to the continuation of runoff and the potential for ice jams. The Flood Watch goes until this afternoon and evening. Currently, there is a flood advisory for portions of Bradford county that goes until 11:30AM. If you see flooded roadways, remember not to drive through the water as you do not know how deep it is.

A changeover to a wintry mix which included sleet and freezing rain occurred late last night which has resulted in icy conditions. Due to this wintry mix and icy conditions, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11:00am for Steuben county. Outside of this advisory, icy conditions on roads are possible due to the wintry mix that moved through overnight. Also, we had heavy rain yesterday, so temperatures are now below freezing and black ice is possible as the roads remain wet.

Gusty conditions also remain this morning as a wind advisory is in place for portions of the Twin Tiers until 9:00AM this morning. Reports have come in of power outages and tree limbs down.

As for this morning, we are seeing lingering snow showers that will be light. Quieter weather returns this afternoon with temperatures staying in the 20s and clouds on the decrease. Some sunshine returns this afternoon. Overnight, clouds are quick to return. Snow showers return for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Accumulation will be light from these snow showers. Dry and quiet weather moves in for Sunday and Monday with above average temperatures making a comeback.