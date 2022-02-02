Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/2/22)

Today is another quiet weather day with above average temperatures and increasing cloud cover. Temperatures are mild today with highs near 40. Clouds increase today ahead of the winter storm that moves in tonight. Overnight, rain and snow showers move in. A wintry mix is possible at times as well as temperatures will be near freezing overnight. There remains a bit of uncertainty as we head into Thursday. This winter storm is highly temperature dependent. As of right now, it is looking like a wintry mix with snow for Thursday.

Let’s look at timing of the precipitation. For Thursday morning, rain is possible across parts of the Northern Tier while the rest sees a wintry mix. Snow is expected across Steuben and Schuyler county. Chemung will see a mix transitioning to snow. In the afternoon, the boundary which is separating the warm and cold air moves southeast which allows for a wintry mix for all of the North Tier and more snow being brought into counties like Chemung. Model disagreement continues heading into Thursday evening. One model is quicker to change all of the Twin Tiers over to snow while the other keeps us with a wintry mix longer. Heading into Friday, a changeover to snow fully occurs for all of the Twin Tiers as that boundary brings colder air into the whole area. The winter storm exits late day Friday.

Impacts to travel is expected as we deal with hazardous winter weather for the end of the week. Main impacts expected Thursday into Friday from the storm.