Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/20/22)

Waking up to a chilly but dry Sunday morning. Plenty of sunshine today and a major warm up as high pressure builds into the area and blocks out active weather happening up north. Highs reach the upper 30’s to the low 40’s. Wind speeds pick up at 10 to 20 MPH today and blow in from the southwest due to the high pressure’s circulation. Tonight, mostly clear. Clouds start to build up as the high pressure system moves out east. Lows in the low 30’s.
