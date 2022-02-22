Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/22/22)

After a quiet start to the workweek, active weather has returned. Clouds are building in this morning ahead of rain. The rain starts as isolated showers late morning and becomes more widespread this afternoon. During the late afternoon and early evening is when the heaviest of rain will fall. General accumulation looks to be about 0.25-0.5″. This active weather is associated with an area of low pressure and its fronts. A warm front moved through earlier this morning and a southerly wind is helping usher in warmer air which will allow temperatures to rise above average into the 50s again. Overnight, lows only drop into the 40s as we continue to see warm air moving in. Rain showers also linger overnight and into early Wednesday morning. A cold front moves through early Wednesday, so our high temperatures will be early in the day. Cold air moves in behind the cold front and temperatures only rise into the 30s on Thursday and Friday.

Active weather continues for the end of the workweek. Another area of low pressure moves in for Thursday night into Friday bringing some winter weather. Snow moves in late Thursday and stays as snow until Friday morning. A transition to a wintry mix is possible Friday morning as warm air moves in. Colder air is quick to return for Friday afternoon, so a changeover to snow occurs. There is still model disagreement with this system but it is looking like the Twin Tiers will see accumulating snow by the end of the workweek.