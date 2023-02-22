TODAY:

Clouds building this morning ahead of some wintry weather. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from this morning until tonight for all of the area. Steady snow moves in late morning and into the early afternoon. It will be moderate to heavy at times. As warm air moves in, we transition to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain throughout the afternoon. This continues into the evening. Temperatures continue to rise into tonight and we transition to just rain. Snow accumulation across the area will be 1-4 inches with lower amounts in the valleys and higher totals in higher elevations. The same goes for ice accumulation. Lower ice accumulation in valleys and higher accumulation in higher elevation.

TONIGHT:

Rain showers overnight as temperatures increase throughout the overnight hours. Heavy rain at times is possible.

TOMORROW:

Well above average temperatures on Thursday with clouds holding. A weak disturbance moves through late day bringing rain showers to the area.