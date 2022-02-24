Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/24/22)

Today is the calm before the storm. This morning we are seeing passing snow showers and temperatures in the teens. It will be a generally cloudy morning with an area of high pressure attempting to move in this afternoon. The area of high pressure allows for breaks in the clouds and even some sunshine. However, this break in the clouds will be short-lived as our winter storm moves in tonight.

Our winter storm moves in around 10:00pm-11:00pm and starts as snow. This snow could be moderate to heavy at times. Warm air moves in from the South and a wintry mix starts late overnight (2:00am-4:00am). The Southern Tier will see snow for a longer period of time and just some pockets of a wintry mix while the Northern Tier sees a wintry mix for longer. All of this has an impact on snowfall totals. As we head into the late morning and early afternoon, cold air advances in from the Northwest which causes a transition back to all snow during this time period. The winter storm exits Friday afternoon.

For impacts, the time of the greatest impacts will be overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. This storm will cause travel issues for your Friday morning commute due to the snow and ice potential.