Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/27/22)

Waking up to a mostly clear and sunny Sunday morning. Highs today reach the upper 30’s. Cloud cover builds up in the late morning and early afternoon hours as cold front moves in from the north. Associated with this cold front are multiple snow squalls, which could likely hit the Twin Tiers starting at around 3 PM. A snow squall is a short-lived burst of snow with gusty winds and reduced visibilities. The snow squalls could reach most of the Southern Tier by around 7 PM and the Northern Tier by around 9 PM and bring wind gusts up to 30 MPH. Please limit travel as much as possible during those times. Snowfall amounts could reach just under an inch in the Southern Tier and under a half an inch in the Northern Tier as the cold front weakens over time. Sunday night, breezy conditions continue after the cold front moves out. Lows drop to the low teens.
