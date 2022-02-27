Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/27/22)

Regional Forecast - Southern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waking up to a mostly clear and sunny Sunday morning. Highs today reach the upper 30’s. Cloud cover builds up in the late morning and early afternoon hours as cold front moves in from the north. Associated with this cold front are multiple snow squalls, which could likely hit the Twin Tiers starting at around 3 PM. A snow squall is a short-lived burst of snow with gusty winds and reduced visibilities. The snow squalls could reach most of the Southern Tier by around 7 PM and the Northern Tier by around 9 PM and bring wind gusts up to 30 MPH. Please limit travel as much as possible during those times. Snowfall amounts could reach just under an inch in the Southern Tier and under a half an inch in the Northern Tier as the cold front weakens over time. Sunday night, breezy conditions continue after the cold front moves out. Lows drop to the low teens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now