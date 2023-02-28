TODAY:

Our winter weather system continues to impact us this morning with lingering mixed showers starting our day which includes a wintry mix and snow showers. Additional accumulation looks to stay light. Winter weather alerts for all of the area remain in effect. By this afternoon, we dry out and hold onto the clouds. We are also breezy with gusts as high as 20 mph possible.

TONIGHT:

We stay dry tonight with mostly cloudy conditions.

TOMORROW:

Two weak disturbances move through on Wednesday. During the late morning and early afternoon, stray showers move through. As we head into Wednesday night, scattered showers move through. Temperatures are well above average for Wednesday.