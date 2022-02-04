Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/4/22)

Active weather continues this morning as our winter storm is still impacting the region. Currently, we are seeing snow across the Twin Tiers with a wintry mix in portions of Bradford county. A gradual changeover to all snow across the Twin Tiers will occur this morning. Accumulating snow is expected to continue today. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of the Twin Tiers this morning. For Tioga (PA), the warning expires at 10:00am while the rest of the warnings go until 3:00pm this afternoon.

The snow starts to become snow showers by the late morning and early afternoon. This will result in additional accumulation of about a general 1-3 inches with the higher accumulation being in the higher elevation areas. Our winter storm starts to depart in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Travel impacts are being felt across the Twin Tiers from the snow and wintry mix. Please be cautious this morning as the snow continues.