Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/6/22)

Regional Forecast - Southern Tier
Posted: / Updated:

Waking up to a chilly and dry Sunday with temperatures below zero. Wind speeds start off calm, but pick up 5 to 15 MPH later as a high pressure system moves out towards the northeast. This zone of high pressure will stay to our east and give the Twin Tiers southerly winds due to its circulation. Temperatures reach the low 30’s because of the southerly winds and sunshine providing warmth throughout the day. Sunday night, cloud cover increases as a weak warm front moves near the region from the Great Lakes. Lows drop to the mid 10’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Mandarin WOD
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now