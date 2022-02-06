Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/6/22)

Waking up to a chilly and dry Sunday with temperatures below zero. Wind speeds start off calm, but pick up 5 to 15 MPH later as a high pressure system moves out towards the northeast. This zone of high pressure will stay to our east and give the Twin Tiers southerly winds due to its circulation. Temperatures reach the low 30’s because of the southerly winds and sunshine providing warmth throughout the day. Sunday night, cloud cover increases as a weak warm front moves near the region from the Great Lakes. Lows drop to the mid 10’s.
