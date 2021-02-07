Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/7/21)

Temperatures Sunday morning are in the upper single digits to teens. Light snow showers are beginning to overspread the region. A storm system is tracking to our east today so we will keep the threat for snow showers throughout the day. Accumulations are looking on the light side, under an inch in most spots. Temperatures rising to around seasonable in the lower 30s. Sunday night the storm system clears out and clouds begin to decrease with a cold night in the single digits. Wind chill values are expected to be in the negative values.