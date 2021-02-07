Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (2/7/21)

Waking up this morning to chilly temperatures but at least we are not seeing steady snowfall! An area of high pressure will provide us with dry and sunny weather for today. If you are heading out make sure to bundle up and grab those sunglasses as that sunlight will be reflected off the snow; this is known as albedo. We will see warmer than average temperatures as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds begin to thicken back up overnight as the next weather system approaches the region. Light snow showers will arrive and lows will be near the mid-20s.