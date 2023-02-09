TODAY:

Steady rain this morning with pockets of a wintry mix. This includes freezing rain that could cause slippery and icy conditions for the morning commute. We gradually warm up this morning and see steady rain become showers throughout the day. Winds will also be gusting over 30 mph out of the south today.

TONIGHT:

We stay windy tonight and see lingering rain showers.

TOMORROW:

Clouds hold into Friday and we stay breezy. Lake-effect snow showers develop late day. Little to no accumulation expected from these snow showers.