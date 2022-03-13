Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (3/13/22)

Waking up to a mainly dry and cold start for Sunday. Cloud cover increases later in the morning as a weak system of low pressure nears the region. Associated with this system is a warm front, which will bring scattered light lake-effect snow showers. New snow accumulations for today will only be under an inch after the low pressure system moves towards the northeast. Highs today reach the low 30’s, but feel more like the low 20’s due to wind chills with speeds ranging from 10 to 15 MPH. Sunday night, mostly cloudy with chances of light snow showers still holding out. Lows drop near the mid 20’s.
