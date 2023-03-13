TODAY:

Snow showers are starting our day which are on the lighter side. As temperatures warm up throughout the day, we see a transition to light rain and snow showers.

TONIGHT:

This evening, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are going into effect for all of the area. Steady snow moves in tonight and remains steady into Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

The heaviest of snow will be Monday night until Tuesday night. Snowfall rates could reach as high as 1-2 inches per hour. Our highest snow totals will be the northern and eastern areas.