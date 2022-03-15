Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (3/15/22)

Quiet weather with us this morning as we see dry conditions and some high-level clouds. A stationary front (a stalled front) is to the north of us. As we head throughout the day, the stationary front becomes a cold front. Clouds increase throughout the day today ahead of this cold front and rain showers move in late afternoon and into this evening. Mild temperatures are also with us today as highs reach the mid 50s. Overnight, lows are in the mid 30s with drier weather and decreasing clouds as we head into Wednesday.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day with temperatures in the low 60s and mostly sunny conditions. We have mild temperatures and some sunshine, so it will be a nice day! Clouds increase on Thursday but we stay mainly dry. A stray shower is possible on Thursday but most should stay dry. Our warming trend also continues into the end of the week as highs remain in the 60s for Thursday. Friday is a cloudy day with rain showers moving in late day but it will also be another day with highs in the low 60s.