Today is a quiet weather day before our next weather maker moves in. High pressure in control this morning allowing for us to stay dry and mainly clear. We see sunshine as we head throughout the day with spring-like temperatures. Highs today rise near 70. Changes move in this evening as clouds build in from the West and rain showers move in overnight. This active weather is associated with a warm front that brings those rain showers and the potential for rumbles of thunder. The warm front keeps temperatures mild overnight as we only drop into the low 50s. More active weather is expected for Saturday. Multiple rounds of rain showers move through during the day on Saturday as a cold front moves in. During the afternoon and evening, the cold front moves through and there is the potential for thunderstorms that could be strong to severe. Main threats from any strong to severe storms will be small hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

Conditions start to settle down overnight Saturday as showers just linger into early Sunday. We dry out Sunday morning but stubborn clouds are with us throughout the day. Clouds decrease Sunday night.