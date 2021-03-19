Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (3/19/2021)

Waking up this morning to cloudy skies, patchy fog, and spotty shower activity. A low-pressure system that brought destructive weather to the Southeast will move into our region. Steady light rain is expected to overspread the area by midmorning; pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are possible. This will be a nice soaking rain for the area with rain amounts of 0.50-1.5" possible; heaviest rain expected into the Northern Tier. Localized flooding will be possible in urban areas, low-lying areas, & poor drainage areas. Highs today will be in the low to mid-40s, but will gradually decrease as some colder air is filtered into the region. This will lead to a transition from rain to light snow showers; this will occur first in the higher terrain and then in the valleys. Snowfall accumulation looks to remain light a dusting-2"; highest amounts into higher elevations. Snow showers will begin to taper off overnight and lows will hover 20 degrees.