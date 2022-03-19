Waking up to a cloudy and foggy Saturday morning. A chance for isolated rain showers returns, mainly for the Northern Tier by the early afternoon hours. By the middle of the afternoon, these rain showers break apart across the Twin Tiers as a weak low pressure system moves through the region. The heaviest rainfall occurs around 5 PM across the eastern portions of the region, including Sayre and Owego. This is where a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Highs today reach the upper 60’s and the highest rainfall amounts are between .2″ and .3″. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies and foggy conditions near the ground. Lows near the low 40’s.