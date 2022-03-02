Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (3/2/22)

Quiet weather with us today as we stay dry and see some sunshine. Highs today rise into the mid 40s as it is another mild day. Clouds are starting our morning but will be on the decrease this morning. Sunshine returns late morning and into the early afternoon. Changes occur this evening as clouds return and our next weather system moves in. An area of low pressure brings rain and snow showers to the Twin Tiers tonight. Lows tonight are in the low 20s. Behind that area of low pressure we get in a lake-effect set-up. Lake enhanced snow showers develop overnight and into early Thursday. Overall accumulation will range from a trace to 2 inches. The higher accumulation will be in higher elevations, in the Finger Lakes Region, and the northern part of the Southern Tier.

We see a colder but quiet end to the workweek. An area of high pressure builds in Thursday into Friday. Stubborn clouds with us Thursday but dry after lingering showers early. Sunshine starts our day Friday but clouds on the increase for the end of the workweek.

