Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (3/1/22)

Mild temperatures return today with highs reaching the mid and upper 40s. This increase in temperatures comes with building clouds this morning. Clouds are on the increase today as a warm front enters our area. During the afternoon, a cold front moves in bringing rain showers and then a transition to some snow showers as temperatures drop. These showers will be on the lighter side. Shower chances hold through the evening. Our cold front exits early overnight with a northwest wind behind it ushering in stray lake-effect snow showers and flurries throughout the overnight. Drier weather returns for most of Wednesday but we stay generally cloudy. Temperatures remain above average with highs in the mid 40s on Wednesday. Our next area of low pressure moves in Wednesday night and brings more snow showers. Accumulation from these snow showers ranges from 1-2 inches. The higher accumulations would be in higher elevations and the typical lake-effect zones such as portions of Steuben county and the Finger Lakes Region.
