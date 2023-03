TODAY:

Passing clouds starting our day but they decrease throughout the morning. We see mostly sunny conditions for our Tuesday and stay dry. Mild temperatures return for this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds increase and we turn mostly cloudy but stay dry.

TOMORROW:

It is a cloudy but dry start to Wednesday. By the late afternoon and into the evening, we see light passing rain showers entering the area. For Wednesday night, scattered rain showers move through.