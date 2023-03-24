TODAY:

Mostly cloudy to begin our day this morning. We will see a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon. The high temperature will be in the upper 40’s. Winds will be NW 0-10 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Overnight the low temperature will be around 32 degrees for the low. Starting early morning, around 5:00 AM Saturday, we will see some snow and a wintry mix move into the area. Accumulation will be 0.50″ or less of snow and sleet combined with some areas seeing no accumulation and only rain. A light glaze of ice is possible as well. It will transition to all rain late morning. Winds will be from the East 0-10 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

Early Saturday theres a chance of some rain and mixed precipitation in the morning hours when temperatures are around freezing and then see rain for the rest of the day; it will also be breezy. Temperatures will eventually reach near 50 degrees. Sunday temperatures will be in the low 50’s. We will see mostly sunny and breezy conditions.