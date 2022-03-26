Waking up to a cloudy and wet start for Saturday. A chance for scattered showers returns this afternoon, with rain in the lower valleys and snow in the higher elevations. Highs today reach the upper 40’s. Tonight, a chance of rain transitioning to lake-effect snow showers. Lows in the upper 20’s. Wind speeds pick up and slowly shift from the northwest due to a cold front that has just passed the Twin Tiers. These winds continue to blow in arctic air, leading to colder days ahead.