Waking up to a cold, breezy and winter-like Sunday. Highs today only reach the mid 30’s as conditions remain cloudy and breezy with arctic winds blowing in from the northwest. Lake-effect snow showers develop during the afternoon, with accumulating snow across Central New York and the Twin Tiers. Winds will be gusty at times and will be as high as 30 to 40 MPH. This can result in blowing snow on the streets, which greatly reduces visibilities. Snow showers linger on Sunday night, forming thin streaks as cloud cover decreases slightly overnight. Lows drop to the low teens.