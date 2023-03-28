TODAY:

It is a cloudy and foggy start to the day. We stay mostly cloudy today with some stray showers developing for the afternoon. Any stray showers we see will be light.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds decrease and we turn mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

The break in clouds is short-lived as more clouds filter in for Wednesday ahead of a cold front late day. This cold front brings a rain/snow mix to the area. Snow accumulation looks to be light with a quick trace to two inches possible. Higher elevations will see the most snow. Winds also increase as the cold front enters the area.