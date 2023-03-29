TODAY:

Some patchy fog is starting our day but will lift throughout the morning. We are mostly sunny throughout the morning before clouds increase this afternoon. This increase in clouds is ahead of a rain/snow mix during the evening and early overnight due to a cold front passing through the region. As the cold front enters the region, we start off as rain with the potential for thunderstorms. A quick transition to a heavy burst of snow occurs which could cause reduced visibility and a light snow accumulation. General snow accumulation looks to be a trace to two inches. Winds also get breezy with the cold front moving through.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we dry out but stay mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Dry air is in place for Thursday, so we are mostly sunny and stay dry.