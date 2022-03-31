What a difference temperature wise today! We start our morning in the 40s and 50s and we are only going up from here. Highs today reach the upper 60s. These spring-like temperatures come with active weather. Rain showers move in this morning and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Thunderstorm potential continues into this evening as a cold front moves in. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe. The main threats from any strong to severe storms is damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. As we head into the overnight hours, stray showers linger early. Otherwise, we stay mostly cloudy. Due to that cold front moving through, cold air is in place tonight. Showers also return late overnight. These will be rain and snow showers. We have some lake-enhancement on Friday with a breezy wind. This keeps rain and snow showers in the forecast for the end of the week.