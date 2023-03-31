TODAY:

Building cloud cover this morning with light snow showers moving through. Around lunch time, a warm front starts to lift into the region. This results in widespread rain showers. We continue to see rain showers into tonight with some rumbles of thunder possible.

TONIGHT:

A cold front moves through overnight bringing rain showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Winds increase overnight with gusts over 30 mph possible. Temperatures also stay mild tonight.

THIS WEEKEND:

Rain showers are moving through early Saturday before we get a break in the activity and clouds. This will allow for some sunshine. Another cold front enters from the west during the afternoon and evening bringing rain showers. There is the potential for thunderstorms and some could be strong to severe. The main threat is damaging winds. All of the area is under a slight risk which is a 2 out of 5 for the potential for scattered strong to severe storms. Outside of any thunderstorms, winds will still be strong. Gusts as high as 40-50 mph are expected Saturday afternoon into the evening. By Sunday, we turn mostly sunny and dry out. Winds also start to decrease.