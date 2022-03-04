Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (3/4/22)

Regional Forecast - Southern Tier

It is a cold start to the day but a warming trend also starts today. Highs reach the upper 30s today. Sunshine and dry conditions also return today, so it will be a nice end to the week. Overnight, we drop back into the teens for lows and clouds are on the increase. Dry conditions hold for Saturday morning with cloudy conditions. Passing showers move through during Saturday afternoon but will be light. Our warming trend continues into the weekend as highs reach the 40s on Saturday and Sunday we are into the 60s. More rain showers move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heavier pockets of rain are possible early Sunday morning. General accumulation is about a quarter of an inch or less.

