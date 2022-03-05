Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (3/5/22)

Waking up to a cloudy Saturday with wispy clouds engulfing the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover thickens later in the middle of the day. A few passing showers are possible in some areas of the region. These showers will likely range from a wintry mix to rain as highs reach near the mid 40’s this afternoon. Tonight, cloud cover decreases slightly. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight, with southeasterly winds blowing between 5 and 15 MPH. Lows near the upper 30’s.
