Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (3/6/21)

Most of us are mostly cloudy this morning after a batch of lake effect snow showers moved through early this morning. Winds out of the north are giving us wind chills in the teens while air temperatures are in the 20s. We have a cold weekend in store before we finally get some spring like weather in the twin tiers this week

Winds stay in favor of lake-effect showers Saturday, out of the northwest 10-20 mph and gusts over 25 mph possible. Additional snowfall staying light. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 20s and wind chill temperatures into the teens for the afternoon. Winds subside through the overnight. Isolated shower may linger for the overnight and lows into the teens.