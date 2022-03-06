Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (3/6/22)

Waking up to fast-moving rain showers this Sunday with scattered light showers and a few isolated heavy showers forming in the higher elevations. Much warmer weather with highs in the upper 60’s this afternoon as a warm front associated with these rain showers moves across the Twin Tiers from the southwest. Wind speeds reach 15 to 25 MPH across the region due to the strength of the warm front. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 MPH in some areas. Multiple wind advisories are in effect later this afternoon, which means falling trees and damaged power lines could be possible. Sunday night, increasing clouds and winds slowing down. Lows near the upper 30’s.

