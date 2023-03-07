TODAY:

Lingering snow showers this morning leftover from last night’s system. We get a break in the activity through this morning before we see winds turn in favor of lake-effect. Winds will be strong out of the northwest with gusts as high as 30-40 mph and this will help usher in lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers will be stray to isolated and light.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, winds stay strong out of the northwest and this keeps the stray lake-effect snow showers going.

TOMORROW:

More rounds of stray snow showers on Wednesday with cloudy conditions. We also stay breezy.