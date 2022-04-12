Happy Tuesday! Rain has welcomed our morning but will not be the case for the whole day. We are seeing the rain because of a cold front moving through. This cold front moves through before 8:00am. Dry and quiet weather returns behind the front. Plenty of sunshine takes us into this afternoon and helps our temperatures reach the mid 60s today. Overnight, clouds filter back in and rain showers move in late tonight. Lows tonight are in the low to mid 40s. Showers continue throughout Wednesday and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Part of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk for Wednesday which is a 1 out of 5 to see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The main threats with any strong to severe storm is damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.