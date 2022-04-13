Happy Wednesday! Clouds are welcoming our day and will be on the increase today. This is with a warm front lifting into the Twin Tiers. The front brings rain showers and isolated thunderstorms today. We are also under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see isolated strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The main threats with any strong to severe storms is hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Due to the warm front moving through, temperatures are able to reach well above average today with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 50s. Rain showers continue overnight and so does the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Our severe weather potential ends tonight.

Thursday starts off cloudy with a cold front entering the Twin Tiers early in the day. The cold front brings rain showers and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Our front moves out during the early afternoon and gradual clearing occurs behind it. Quiet weather takes us into Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for showers on Friday.