Happy Easter!

Waking up to a chilly Sunday with stray lake-effect snow showers in portions of the Twin Tiers. Showers move out this afternoon, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay below average throughout the day as northwesterly winds continue blowing in cold air. Wind speeds could reach up to 13 MPH. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, skies clear out and conditions remain chilly and dry as high pressure builds into the region. Lows near the mid 20’s.