TODAY:

We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. We will see winds from the WSW 5-15 MPH, this is initiating lake-effect early today. We also have a chance of rain showers this day especially this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Scattered rainfall is possible tonight; a few snowflakes could be mixed in, but there will be no accumulation. The low temperature will be around 32 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be from the W 0-10 MPH.