TODAY:

We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day and we will have mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. We will see winds from the W 5-15 MPH.

TONIGHT:

There is a slight chance of rainfall tonight; partly cloudy conditions otherwise. The low temperature will be around 37 degrees. Winds will be from the N 0-10 MPH.

WEEK AHEAD:

Wednesday and Thursday we dry out and see some sunshine. Isolated showers are possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will temporarily increase to the 60’s, 70’s, and even 80’s before falling as well go later into the weekend with rain in the forecast. Chances of rain are back in the forecast Friday evening with showers likely Saturday