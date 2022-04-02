Waking up to a cloudy and chilly start to Saturday. Throughout the afternoon, cloud cover decreases and conditions remain dry as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Northwesterly winds also calm down today, resulting in less chilly weather. Highs reach the low 50’s. Tonight, cloud cover increases as our next active weather pattern moves in from the Great Lakes Region. A slight chance of rain and snow showers is possible. Lows near the mid 30’s.