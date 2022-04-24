Waking up to a mostly cloudy Sunday morning with a few stray showers. Conditions clear out early in the afternoon, bringing plenty of sunshine and warmth. Highs reach near the low 80’s thanks to the sunshine and a lingering warm front. A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible between 4 and 6 PM, mainly near the Finger Lakes. No accumulations expected. Overnight, partly cloudy and dry. Lows near the low 50’s.